Dick and Pat Collins, a Sioux City couple, hosted riders at their home for the third time before the ride began Sunday morning.

The first year the Collinses hosted, the event was still gaining its footing, so nobody really knew about it. On the second occasion, riders worked for the same company as Dick. This year, however, there will be more people at their home than they’ve ever hosted.

“We always have the best people,” said Pat Collins. “We’ve always lucked out. We have a few more people than we’ve had before, but I’m telling you, every one of them could be a friend. But really, we’ve always has a very good experience, and we enjoy it.”