CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- A 17-year-old male died Wednesday as a result of a two-vehicle collision north of Correctionville.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. to Iowa Highway 31 and 145th Street, where two vehicles that had been southbound on Iowa 31 had collided. Both vehicles entered the ditch, and one of them rolled several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver who was ejected was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he died from his injuries. The other vehicle's driver, a 16-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Names of the drivers have not been released. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.