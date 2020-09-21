Teen killed in Plymouth County collision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HINTON, Iowa -- A 19-year old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday at a rural intersection west of Hinton.

Jared Chew was pronounced dead at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center after being transported from the scene at the intersection of Plymouth County roads C-60 and K-22.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Chew was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Madison Lussier, 18, of Sioux City. An accident report said that Lussier was westbound on C-60 at 2:18 p.m. and did not stop at a stop sign, entering the path of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Adrian Topete-Curiel, 23, of Hawarden, who was passing another vehicle on K-22. Topete-Curiel struck Lussier's car on the driver's side, and both vehicles left the road and rolled.

Chew was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Lussier vehicle.

Lussier and two 17-year-old passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts, also were transported to hospitals in Sioux City. Topete-Curiel, who was wearing a seat belt, also was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.