Teenage skateboarder dies after being struck by vehicle in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A teenage skateboarder who was struck in a Sioux City street on Thursday has died, according to police.

Doctors on Friday declared the teen brain dead, and he remained on life support so his organs could be donated, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

McClure said the victim's name will not be released because he is a minor.

The teen was riding his skateboard in the middle of the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle at 4:48 a.m. The driver of the vehicle didn't see the skateboarder until just before hitting him, in part because it was dark, police said.

