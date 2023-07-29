Mike Fisher stood out in the crowd.

At 6-foot-5, he was the tallest of the 117 volunteers who gathered at the Genesis Health System medical tent Saturday morning before the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

"We are always prepared for the worst," said Fisher, 37, who is a registered nurse in the Genesis East emergency room. "But we're hoping things will go well for the runners today. It's not going to get as hot as it did earlier this week, so that's a good sign."

From Fisher's lips to the running gods ears. While the morning air was heavy with humidity, the race-time temperature hovered around 74 degrees. Cloud cover and a gentle breeze kept it comfortable.

QCTimes Bix 7 Medical Director Dr. Ed Motto described the traffic into the med tent after runners finished the 7-mile course through Davenport as " ... light, very light."

The tent treated 17 runners — well below the average of 50 to 70. The highest number was around 100 in 2011.

Adam Hout, the director of Genesis Ambulance Service, said he expected to see as many as 70 med-tent patients until the weather broke.

"The storm early this morning made things rough for the folks trying to get this event set up, but it cooled things down for the runners," Hout said.

No runners were transferred to the emergency room, Dr. Motto said, and "three to four were treated on the course my MEDIC." The air-conditioned cooling tent did not have to be used.

"It was nice and easy," he said. "The runners and spectators all took care of themselves, so we didn't have to."

Not everyone found Saturday's conditions appealing, however.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, a runner from Flagstaff, Ariz. who finished second overall in the women's division, said the humidity took its toll.

"The air was heavy," she said. "I haven't run in a race where it was this hard to breathe."

First-timers at the Bix

Shyla Bruce, Katie Rheingans, and Ericka Whitehead were among the med-tent volunteers.

"I'm not nervous at all," said Bruce, who is a registered nurse in the Genesis East emergency room. "Working in the ER, you have to leave your nerves at the door. I think I'll be ready for just about anything."

Bruce may sound like a hardened veteran, but the 28-year-old has been an ER nurse for less than a year.

"Growing up, my mom worked in health care, and she took care of my grandmother. I helped her do that from a very young age," she said. "And this year in the ER has been eye-opening. There is something new every day. It's motivating. It motivates you to keep your skills fresh, and it motivates you to take care of yourself."

Rheingans, 26, has been with Genesis for four years and worked as an athletic trainer at its Sports Medical Clinic for the past two. She volunteered to help others, spend time with colleagues and do what she loves.

"I fell in love with athletic training," she said. "I love the sense of community at this event, and I love the sense of camaraderie I have with the people I work with."

Whitehead, 23, has been a medical assistant at the Genesis Family Medical Center for 10 months. She said she signed up for her first QCTimes Bix 7, because her co-workers told her how much fun they had.

"It's fun to serve the community," she said. "In college, I tried journalism and art. I wanted to help people, so I tried being a CNA. And then I started school to be a medical assistant, and it just clicked. Now, I'm also going to school to become a registered nurse."

Healthy habits?

A pair of Davenport police officers were shocked Saturday when one runner finished the QCTimes Bix 7 and stopped to ask for a lighter.

"The guy said he needed a cigarette really bad," one of the officers said. "He said he had to smoke a couple of cigarettes."

Later, a man finished the race and started hitting a vape pen.

"I carried it with me for the race," he said. "Just in case I needed it."

Neither man had to use the services of the volunteers at the medical tent.