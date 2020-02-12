Temperature to plummet Wednesday night; wind chill of minus-30 expected Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A day of bitter cold is expected in the Sioux City metro area on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to crater in the evening hours Wednesday, following daytime high temperatures in the mid-30s. The temperature will dip below zero before midnight Wednesday.

Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday morning are forecast at 8 degrees below zero, with wind chill values Thursday morning as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The daytime high temperature Thursday is pegged at 8 degrees above, with wind chill values not rising above zero until around 6 p.m.

Average daytime high temperatures this time of year would be around 34 to 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the intense, rapid chill is the result of a cold front moving south.

"It's a strong cold front, an Arctic cold front, that is pushing through the area," VandenBoogart said.

