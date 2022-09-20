Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week.

Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.

Spencer, Iowa also set a record high of 100 degrees for Sept. 20, shattering the previous 82-year-old record by 7 degrees. Sioux Center's record high of 99 Tuesday was four degrees above the record set in 1984. Storm Lake's 94-degree high equaled a record set in 1937.

Yankton, South Dakota tied its record of 95 degrees set in 2005.

"This is an extremely rare event," said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Chapman pointed to an anomalously warm weather pattern.

"We’re in a transition between a warmer and cooler pattern and if you get the fronts to time out correctly, as we did today, you get a south-southwest wind ahead of the front and that tends to be a warmer, drier, more mixed-out environment where it reaches its warming potential much easier," he said.

Another aggravating factor, Chapman said, is the ongoing drought.

"When it’s drier, especially from a soil perspective, it’s much easier to obtain those warmer temperatures," he said.

Relief is coming as Chapman said the next few days across Siouxland will see temperatures precipitously drop into the mid-60s, as fall officially begins on Thursday. However, such a respite could be fleeting.

"It’ll depend more on how our larger-scale pattern sets up," Chapman said. "It does suggest, in the short term, we’re not that far away from warmer patterns."