Test pilots: Baseball, softball teams see if Iowa is ready for high school sports

Gehlen Catholic's last game was at West Sioux. According to West Sioux head coach Brian Engleman, the Falcons didn't have any contact with the player and both teams did a good job of socially distancing.

Which means West Sioux, which has state tournament aspirations after playing in the state semfinals in Class 2A last season, was able to continue on with its season.

"We did a fantastic job of keeping our distance," said Engleman. "In the Gehlen game, we didn't shake hands, we walked apart from each other, no contact. The closest thing was holding a kid on a bag or the catcher behind the hitters. They had their own balls, we had our own balls. Each of us had our own equipment. It was a well-run game and each school did its part. I don't have any fear from that game.

"My take on this whole deal, I am concerned for the kids but more for the parents and especially the grandparents of the players," the 60-year-old coach said. "If one of my players gets it and it reaches through the family to a grandparent, that's the concern."

Engleman said his players have their temperatures taken every day. Heelan athletic director Anthony Elias said the Crusader baseball and softball players are required to enter their temperatures on a website every day, too, before they can go to practice or a game.