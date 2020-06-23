Test pilots: Baseball, softball teams see if Iowa is ready for high school sports

The stakes for high school baseball and softball in Iowa were high, even before the beginning of the season.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there haven't been any high school athletic events across much of the country. So when the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced in May there would be a summer sports season, it was groundbreaking.
If successful, summer sports could open the door for fall sports, not just in Iowa, but in other states.
But as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic coach Kirk Kronaizl pointed out, some coaches in the state might have been more focused on the baseball or softball aspect of the season rather than the safety part. At least he was.
"Iowa was the guinea pig," he said. "And that's where we are right now. Unfortunately, the guinea pig fell off the wheel for us."
Coming into his first season leading the Jays, Kronaizl wanted to implement new systems for his team so it could turn around a 6-17 finish last season.
When a Gehlen player tested positive for COVID-19 after the team's game on June 17, the season was suspended for 14 days, costing the team key development before it can resume playing again right before the postseason starts.
"I felt sorry for the kids and the seniors especially," Kronaizl said. "I thought they were getting a second chance and they had it taken away. ... Someone asked me if I would do it again and I said I would. We are not mad about the decision and we aren't second-guessing."
Gehlen Catholic's last game was at West Sioux. According to West Sioux head coach Brian Engleman, the Falcons didn't have any contact with the player and both teams did a good job of socially distancing.
Which means West Sioux, which has state tournament aspirations after playing in the state semfinals in Class 2A last season, was able to continue on with its season.
"We did a fantastic job of keeping our distance," said Engleman. "In the Gehlen game, we didn't shake hands, we walked apart from each other, no contact. The closest thing was holding a kid on a bag or the catcher behind the hitters. They had their own balls, we had our own balls. Each of us had our own equipment. It was a well-run game and each school did its part. I don't have any fear from that game.
"My take on this whole deal, I am concerned for the kids but more for the parents and especially the grandparents of the players," the 60-year-old coach said. "If one of my players gets it and it reaches through the family to a grandparent, that's the concern."
Engleman said his players have their temperatures taken every day. Heelan athletic director Anthony Elias said the Crusader baseball and softball players are required to enter their temperatures on a website every day, too, before they can go to practice or a game.
Teams have to make sure equipment is sanitized each day after practice and games and dugouts cannot be used during practices. Teams are not allowed to shake hands after games and sunflower seeds and spitting isn't permitted. Fans are asked to socially distance at the games. Those are among a few of the guidelines from the IHSAA and the IGHSAU.
The Gehlen Catholic baseball team isn't the only one that has had issues this summer. The MMCRU softball team had to cancel its game with Gehlen Catholic on Monday and has since had to suspend its season 14 days because of a positive COVID-19 case.
Kingsley-Pierson had its own scare when the Panthers had to postpone their baseball and softball games at River Valley on Friday because of potential exposure to COVID-19. No tests came back positive and both Panthers programs were back on the field on Monday and played OABCIG.
"You hope and pray everything goes back to normal but everybody needs to be aware of those protocols and more importance can be given to it," K-P athletic director Nicole Goodwin said. "We are the test pilots. If everyone is sanitizing, taking precautions with equipment, my coaches, my nurse, my groundskeepers have been wonderful.
"We just want to watch the kids play. For the senior athletes, my heart breaks for them. This is a class that has learned to persevere."
Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa Falls-Alden and Aplington-Parkersburg baseball are other programs around the state that have had to suspend their season. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball has a few players that are in quarantine because of exposure to someone with COVID-19 before the season even began.
Each day a new program around the state seems to be affected.
"In the back of your mind, you knew going into it, at least we did, it was a good possibility of it happening, not necessarily to us," Kronaizl said. "Unfortunately, it was to us. It's been all over the state. It's going to continue until we take it head-on and change the rules about how to go about it or if there is a vaccine presented.
"It really scares me about football and going back to school right now."
