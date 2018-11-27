SIOUX CITY | A Sioux City native and pilot has been named the next wing commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard base in Sioux City.
Col. Mark Muckey will succeed current 185th commander, Col. Larry Christensen, who has been selected as chief of staff for the Iowa Air National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.
Christensen, who has led the Sioux City-based unit since June 2014, will be promoted to brigadier general and assume his new post following a formal handoff of the 185th leadership to Muckey in the coming months, the Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters announced in a news release Tuesday.
Muckey, who is currently the Air National Guard advisor to the Air Mobility Command Inspector General stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, will overlap command duties in Sioux City with Christensen for a few months, beginning in January.
A formal change of command ceremony will be planned for a later date.
Muckey grew up in Morningside, where he attended Morningside Christian and eventually graduated from East High School in 1984. He attended Iowa State University and then received his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University.
A member of the Air National Guard since 1984, Muckey was commissioned through the Academy of Military Science and attended pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma.
A command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, primarily in the U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules and KC-135 Stato-Tanker, Muckey has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The Sioux City base has a fleet of eight KC-135 air refueling aircraft that are primarily used for midair refueling missions for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and NATO, but are also regularly used for air transport and medical evacuation missions.
Muckey has a broad background of leadership and experiences that will help the 185th meet its future mission requirements, said Iowa Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford.
"We look forward to the future contributions that Colonel Muckey will make to this great organization,” Ford said in a statement.
Muckey will become the 185th's third wing commander in the last four years. Christensen, also a Sioux City native, succeeded Col. Brian Miller, who retired in 2014 after seven years as 185th commander and 34 years of service.
One of Sioux City's largest employers, the 185th has about 950 full- and part-time members, with an annual payroll of about $48.5 million.