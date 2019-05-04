SIOUX CITY -- The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard has something on its wish list: a KC-135R aircraft flight simulator.
In a letter asking for the support of the tri-state area Congressional delegation, the 185th wrote that getting a KC-135R simulator would bring seven full-time and four part-time positions to the base, along with a roughly $1 million increase in salaries. The crews assigned temporary duty to the simulator will generate approximately $232,000 of revenue, according to the letter.
The KC-135R is an air refueling plane that's been used by the military since the 1950s. Virtually all the KC-135Rs in use today are more than 50 years old, still functional thanks to intensive maintenance operations.
But the planes are aging nonetheless, and all aircrew members must undergo a certain number of hours of flight training -- which makes for a conundrum when a number of the aircraft are out of commission for repairs.
Given that many of the 185th aircrew are only available a handful of days per month, leaders are hoping a flight simulator could alleviate the stress on the planes and speed up the flight training process -- pilots can "fly" in a simulated KC-135R even when the weather is inclement.
Col. Lawrence L. Christensen, the former commander of the 185th, said the "improved training capability" provided by a flight simulator would increase readiness of the 185th, when and where they're needed.
"You're going to get your training one way or the other" if the base were to obtain a simulator, he said -- it wouldn't make any difference if one plane or another was out of commission. Plus, "It's going to be more economical, because you're not burning all that jet fuel."
Moreover, the simulator could actually extend the lifespans of the old KC-135R planes.
"The airplanes are not new, they've been around for many, many years, and the less wear and tear we can put on them, the longer they're going to last," Christensen said.
Which would be a good thing, since "the KC-135's going to be around for at least another 20 years."
"Even though we say they're 60 years old, they are a great airplane. When they designed those things years ago, they did a really, really good job," Christensen added.
The simulator, if the 185th ever gets one, won't be a brand-new unit: the Air Force recently began use of a new air refueling plane, the KC-46. "Since that airplane's coming out, the units that had KC-135 simulators -- they'll probably get redistributed. And so, that's why we're throwing our name in the hat."
Ultimately, the decision of whether the 185th gets a simulator rests with the U.S. Air Force.