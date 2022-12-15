 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Arena Invitational calls off first day of games due to weather; action resumes Friday

  • 0
Tyson Events Center building 2022

The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City is shown. The Arena Invitational will be held at the Tyson Dec. 15-17. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The first day of games at the Arena Invitational were called off Thursday due to inclement weather. 

Two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion, had been scheduled Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center. 

The invitational, which features high school basketball games with girls and boys teams from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, resumes Friday, weather permitting.

On Friday, the boys games include Westwood against Iowa North Union at 2 p.m., Omaha Skutt vs. South Sioux City at 5 p.m., and Western Christian meeting Minneapolis North at 8 p.m. The first girls game is between Heelan and Thomas Jefferson (Council Bluffs) at 3:30 p.m. Western Christian and Westwood girls faceoff at 6:30 p.m.

Action is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with Sergeant Bluff's girls taking on Bellevue East. Then, Lincoln Lutheran's boys play Estherville at 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Lutheran's girls meet Estherville at noon. 

People are also reading…

Iowa Lakes Community College's men's team takes on Marshalltown Community College at 1:30 p.m. 

High school boys return to the court for the remainder of the invitational, with Sergeant Bluff-Luton facing off against Omaha Burke at 3:30 p.m., Sioux City East taking on Ankeny at 5 p.m., and Dakota Valley meeting Minneapolis North at 6:30 p.m. The final game is Waukee Northwest against Pewaukee, Wisconsin, at 8 p.m. 

The inaugural Arena Invitational was held in December 2021 as an all-day event. The event replaced the CNOS Classic. CNOS is the title sponsor for this year's invitational.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News