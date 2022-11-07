The Arena Invitational is Dec. 15-17

SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17.

"We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."

The inaugural Arena Invitational was held in December 2021 as an all-day event. The event replaced the CNOS Classic.

CNOS is the title sponsor for the invitational, which features teams from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Twelve of the teams are local.

The action kicks off Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., with a high school boys game -- West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's. Boys Town takes on Vermillion at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 16, the boys games include Westwood against Iowa North Union at 2 p.m., Omaha Skutt taking on South Sioux City at 5 p.m., and Hull Western meeting Minneapolis North at 8 p.m. The first girls game is between Heelan and Thomas Jefferson (Council Bluffs) at 3:30 p.m. Hull Western and Westwood girls faceoff at 6:30 p.m.

Action begins Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. with Sergeant Bluff's girls taking on Bellevue East. Then, Lincoln Lutheran's boys play Estherville at 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Lutheran's girls meet Estherville at noon.

Iowa Lakes Community College's men's team takes on Marshalltown Community College at 1:30 p.m.

High school boys return to the court for the remainder of the invitational, with Sergeant Bluff facing off against Omaha Burke at 3:30 p.m., Sioux City East taking on Ankeny at 5 p.m., and Dakota Valley meeting Minneapolis North at 6:30 p.m. The final game is Waukee Northwest against Pewaukee, Wisconsin, at 8 p.m.