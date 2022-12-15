The Arena Invitational kicks off with three days of basketball games at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Invitational kicked off Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center, starting three days of high school basketball games featuring girls and boys teams from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference in November "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."

The action kicked off Thursday night with two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion.

On Friday, the boys games include Westwood against Iowa North Union at 2 p.m., Omaha Skutt vs. South Sioux City at 5 p.m., and Western Christian meeting Minneapolis North at 8 p.m. The first girls game is between Heelan and Thomas Jefferson (Council Bluffs) at 3:30 p.m. Western Christian and Westwood girls faceoff at 6:30 p.m.

Action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with Sergeant Bluff's girls taking on Bellevue East. Then, Lincoln Lutheran's boys play Estherville at 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Lutheran's girls meet Estherville at noon.

Iowa Lakes Community College's men's team takes on Marshalltown Community College at 1:30 p.m.

High school boys return to the court for the remainder of the invitational, with Sergeant Bluff-Luton facing off against Omaha Burke at 3:30 p.m., Sioux City East taking on Ankeny at 5 p.m., and Dakota Valley meeting Minneapolis North at 6:30 p.m. The final game is Waukee Northwest against Pewaukee, Wisconsin, at 8 p.m.

The inaugural Arena Invitational was held in December 2021 as an all-day event. The event replaced the CNOS Classic. CNOS is the title sponsor for this year's invitational.