Two new Christmas shows from The Browns

"The Innkeeper's Wife," a new Christmas musical starring Michaela Brown, will premiere at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa.

The Browns Hometown Christmas Music Show -- featuring Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew Brown -- will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Browns Century Theater.

The musical as well as the annual Christmas concert will have performances up until Dec. 22.

For additional showtimes and ticket information as well as reservations for The Browns Elegant Christmas Buffet, go to TheBrownsTheater.com.