LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County town of Le Mars is better known for its ice cream than it is for musical theater.
However, "The Innkeeper's Wife" -- a new musical by the Gospel Music Association Dove Award-winning team of Joel Lindsey and Jeff Bumgardner -- will have its world premiere for a 17-performance run beginning Saturday at The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW.
According to Shelly Brown, matriarch of the Merrill, Iowa-based Browns gospel group, the family commissioned their producer Wayne Haun to develop a unique interpretation of the classic Christmas story more than a year ago.
"In 'The Innkeeper's Wife,' we tell the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of Samuel, the goodhearted innkeeper in Bethlehem, and Rebecca, his skeptical wife," Shelly Brown explained.
Josiah Mullins, a 2016 College of the Ozarks graduate, will play the part of Samuel, while Shelly Brown's daughter Michaela is playing Rebecca.
Michaela Brown has performed in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe as a singer and musician with The Browns. "The Innkeeper's Wife" will mark her acting debut.
"I'm comfortable as myself on stage but I've never had to play a part before now," Michaela Brown said. "Josiah was a theater major in college and has acted in plenty of shows. I'll be relying on him when it comes to finding my character."
Mullins' presence will be even more important since Michaela's brothers Adam and Andrew, both members of The Browns gospel group, will be taking offstage roles during this run of "The Innkeeper's Wife."
"Adam and Andrew will be handling sound and lighting for the show," Michaela said. "Plus if one of the other actors call in sick, I'm sure my brothers will be able to step in as replacements."
But fans of The Browns' annual Christmas shows won't be disappointed. Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew will be performing such seasonal classics as "Sleigh Ride," "Winter Wonderland" and "Silent Night" during The Browns Hometown Christmas Music Show, which will run concurrently with "The Innkeeper's Wife."
Wait, they're doing two entirely different Christmas shows at the same time?
"Yes, there will be times when we'll be doing 'The Innkeeper's Wife' as an afternoon matinee and our Christmas show at night," Michaela explained. "Other times, the order will be reversed."
"You see, we really like celebrating Christmas," Shelly said with a smile.
She isn't kidding.
Many of the matinees will begin with a lunchtime Christmas buffet, while the evening shows will also begin with an elegant Victorian dinner buffet. All meals will be served at The Browns Central Event Center, 10 Central Ave. SE, across the street from the theater.
If putting on two shows plus prepping for a full buffet seems overly ambitious, Michaela Brown doesn't seem too worried.
"I usually become stressed when there isn't stuff to do," she said. "Being able to entertain audiences is something that seems natural to me."
Indeed, The Browns' schedule is pretty much filled with performances between now and Dec. 22.
After that, they'll take a Christmas break before starting up again.
"We'll have a special afternoon show and an evening show on Dec. 31, with a performance by comedian Taylor Mason," Shelly said. "If you enjoy our Christmas concerts, our New Year's Eve shows are just as much fun."