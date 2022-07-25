The City of Davenport consults kids for new playgrounds

One of the many projects under the scope of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is upgrading neighborhood parks across Davenport, with playground improvements to be implemented at Harbor Road, Lafayette and Whalen Parks.

But before solidifying design plans for these parks, the City of Davenport consulted the playground experts: Davenport kids.

Equipped with renderings of each park printed on poster board, the City of Davenport’s ARPA team headed to Fillmore, Hayes and Jefferson elementary schools to gauge kids’ preferences. Each student was given a dot sticker to be placed on their favorite park design.

“We explained to them how important their voice in government is and that based on the results of the exercise, the parks they selected would be built,” said the City of Davenport’s administrative services manager, Courtney Jones.

Hayes Elementary School Principal James Goddard worked closely with Jones and her team on the collaboration. After receiving an email about the project, Goddard was eager to organize a date and time for the City of Davenport’s ARPA team to stop by the elementary school.

Once the event was organized, Goddard guided the visitors to various classrooms ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade to explain and lead the activity.

“I think it gives kids a vested interest in the community and the setting around them. It allows them to feel like they have a stake in their community, in the things that are going on,” Goddard said. “If there's one thing that a strong community is built off of, it's a sense of belonging, which is why we do a lot of the things we do in our schools to help students belong there.

“If we do the same thing in communities, it just builds stronger ties, and those stronger ties are eventually going to be able to have more positive outcomes for everybody,” Goddard said.

Both Jones and Goddard noted that the project was extremely well received by the kids. The students were thrilled to be a part of a project that would ultimately be beneficial to them and their friends, according to Goddard.

“Kids and playgrounds,” Goddard laughed. “They love them.”

Jones and Goddard hope to participate in similar collaborations in the future.

Harbor Road Park is set to cost $84,908, Lafayette Park to cost $132,856 and Whalen Park to cost $89,620. The City of Davenport anticipates installation later this year.