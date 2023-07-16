JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Mr. Jumpy was crowned the fastest toad in Union County at Saturday's Daytoada 500 in downtown Jefferson.

The event was part of the annual Jefferson Days of '59 celebration. It's billed as "the longest toad race in South Dakota."

Brooks Allard, 8, found Mr. Jumpy at his grandmother's house on Friday. The toad's name, while turning out to be a good moniker, was a spur of the moment decision.

"I had to think fast because I didn't know what to name him," Brooks said. "I competed last year but didn't really win anything though."

As Mr. Jumpy was coming down the track hopping along in front of Brooks, an announcer could be heard saying Brooks had 'good form.'

"I don't' really know. He was getting scared of me and he just went forward," Brooks said.

Seventy-four toads and their humans took part in the race. The 40-foot track was set on the town's Main Street. Periodically, volunteers watered down the track make it more comfortable for the toads.

The entrants competed in heats with the winners of each of the three age groups making the final.

Keaton Jansen, 7, Elk Point, S.D., and Speedy made the finals. He caught Speedy on Saturday just prior to the start of the competition.

Keaton's mom Stephanie said he loves catching toads in their yard. "He's so excited to be in the final," she said.

The toads were encouraged to move along by tapping them on their backs, walking closely behind them and occasionally giving the toad a gentle nudge.

" All toads on the line. Ready, set, toad," was the announcer's unique call.

The one main rule for the competition was no frogs allowed, toads only please.

The species differ in several ways. Frogs have long legs and are made for hopping. On the other hand, toads have much shorter legs and prefer to crawl around rather than hop.

"Any toad is a good toad really but I think the smaller ones probably want to get to shelter faster. The bigger toads have fewer predators so they are not as worried," said spectator Catherine Beall of Sioux Fall, S.D., who also happens to be a biologist,

Brother and sister Tatum and Kinslee Berg, ages 4 and 7, had their toads ready to go. Tatum was holding his toad Michael in a soda cup. "He wants to get out," the little boy said.

Kinslee named her toad Petals.

"On his back it looks like petals. I think he's going to do really well because he is bigger than all the other toads," she said.

Martin Nelkie, one of the organizers, was helping register participants for the race,

"The Daytoada 500 has been a tradition in Jefferson," he said. "They just help race the toads up the street. the fastest toad wins."

"Encouragement of the toads is encouraged," Nelkie said with a grin.

Hudson Boyle, 7, Jefferson, had three toads of various sizes in a bucket. This was Hudson's second year of competition.

His mother Andrea said they believe last year's toad was too big and not suited for the race.

"We sized up for some smaller ones this year," she said. "It's a fun little deal. The kids, some don't want to touch them, but they want to be participants."