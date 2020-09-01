The friendship of Betty Strong and Joe Biden: 'If I know my mother, she picked him'

SIOUX CITY -- State Sen. Jackie Smith isn't exactly sure when presidential candidate Joe Biden became friends with her parents, the late Betty and Darrell "Lefty" Strong. It was definitely a long time ago.
They likely met through a mutual friend, the late labor attorney and Democratic activist Harry H. Smith. It was probably around the time of Joe Biden's first run at the presidency 33 years ago, Smith said.
In her time, Betty Strong was a kingmaker of Democratic politics in Iowa. Smith said her parents' "infamous dining-room table" was a vital stop for would-be Democratic candidates to make their pitch. Biden sat at that table, of course.
"I'm not sure if he picked her, or she picked him," Smith said. "If I know my mother, she picked him."
Biden kicks off his "Heartland Promises" virtual campaign tour Tuesday with his first stop in Sioux City.
Smith said her mother, a product of the labor movement, bonded with Biden over policies to help working people.
Strong never saw Biden assume the vice presidency, nor his nomination this year -- she died in June 2004 at age 78. Smith said her mother probably would have supported Biden's run this year.
"(There was) almost a shrine to Joe Biden in our house, so many pictures," Smith said.
Biden met the Strongs in 1987, according to a speech he gave on the floor of the Senate after Betty Strong's 2004 death. He remained in contact with Strong until her death, and with Darrell Strong for years after.
"There was none more practical or more decent than Betty Strong, the matriarch of the Democratic politics of Iowa," Biden said in his speech. "She was a wonderful woman whose friendship and memory I will always cherish and whose friendship with her husband I still cherish.
"Anyone who knows Iowa politics — and I know the Presiding Officer knows Iowa politics at least from the Republican side of the effort — knows the name Betty Strong. Senator (Tom) Harkin and I have been reminiscing all day with wonderful stories we have about her. Time will not permit me to speak to all of these, but she was a master political craftsman. She understood grassroots organizational politics better than anyone. She was a community leader in the best sense of the word. She brought people together around the process and around the issues.
"She was a woman of uncanny insight and extraordinary good sense, basic honest judgment, and something that seems altogether too uncommon these days: a depth of good will, unmatched by anyone I have met in politics," Biden's speech continued.
It was Strong who took charge of the local Biden campaign operations when he ran in 1987 for the Democratic nomination. Biden dropped out of the race that year, after he was found to have plagiarized a speech from a British politician. Strong later supported Illinois Sen. Paul Simon in the 1988 race.
In a 1988 Los Angeles Times article about Betty Strong's political influence (under the headline "Grandmother Wooed by All, but Picks Simon"), a campaign press secretary for Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt called her "the closest thing to an old-style political boss in the Iowa caucuses."
The article noted Strong's preference for (and hard work in support of) Biden, who'd already dropped out by then.
"Joe Biden had a tremendous organization here within a few weeks of entering the race," former Sioux City Mayor Earle Grueskin told the Los Angeles Times. "I'd hate to run against an organization run by (Betty Strong)."
Strong herself apparently did not see it that way -- she was described in the article as a modest-but-tough 62-year-old who liked to brew strong coffee and regale guests with stories of her grandchildren.
"I don't know why they all make such a big deal over me," Strong told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't think I'm important."
At one point Biden -- whose penchant for ice cream is well-known -- took the Strongs out for ice cream. "I can remember, he said, 'I want ice cream, let's all go!' and we all went," Smith recalled.
"Vice President Biden, people are his friends when he meets them, and I think my mother was just one of them as well, and my dad, too," she said.
