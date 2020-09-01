The friendship of Betty Strong and Joe Biden: 'If I know my mother, she picked him'

Biden met the Strongs in 1987, according to a speech he gave on the floor of the Senate after Betty Strong's 2004 death. He remained in contact with Strong until her death, and with Darrell Strong for years after.

"There was none more practical or more decent than Betty Strong, the matriarch of the Democratic politics of Iowa," Biden said in his speech. "She was a wonderful woman whose friendship and memory I will always cherish and whose friendship with her husband I still cherish.

"Anyone who knows Iowa politics — and I know the Presiding Officer knows Iowa politics at least from the Republican side of the effort — knows the name Betty Strong. Senator (Tom) Harkin and I have been reminiscing all day with wonderful stories we have about her. Time will not permit me to speak to all of these, but she was a master political craftsman. She understood grassroots organizational politics better than anyone. She was a community leader in the best sense of the word. She brought people together around the process and around the issues.