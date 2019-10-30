WASHTA, Iowa -- "Haunted" is such an ugly, negative word. That's why Joel Volkert does not like to use the term to describe the former Grand Meadow school.
Volkert, president of the Grand Meadow Heritage Center, has a deep appreciation for the multi-story brick structure, which today serves as a museum. And, he says, the spirits love being there too.
"Haunted? No," Volkert said. "Occupied? Yes."
"They (spirits) enjoy it here."
A group of Sioux City paranormal investigators has been analyzing ghost activity at the old school, located in rural Cherokee County. The school was built in 1920 and closed in 1973.
A group of alumni kept memories of the school alive, maintaining the building and other old structures on the property as a "heritage center" with an annual two-day fall festival started in 1975. The former-school-turned-museum is open other days throughout the year, allowing visitors to view a variety of historic items of local and national interest.
Dave La Fleur, the head of PARA911 (formerly known as the Siouxland Paranormal Research Society), said his crew has done three separate investigations at the property this year -- first in March, then again in May and August.
They plan further investigations at the multi-building property, which for one reason or another seems to be home to several benign ghosts.
"This is one of the most active places we've seen in a while," said La Fleur, who estimates he's done about 120 paranormal investigations since 2008.
The investigations at the school began at the behest of Tracy Lund, whose mother sits on the board at Grand Meadows and who is now one of La Fleur's ghost-hunting affiliates.
Lund also does not like to use the word "haunted" -- he prefers "active."
"This place is active. Now, I say 'active,' other people say 'haunt,'" Lund said. "A haunt, to me, is something that's going to scare the poop right out of you."
"Nothing here is malicious. Nothing that we've heard here is out to get you. It's not here to scare you away," he added.
The group showed off their equipment -- cameras, flashlights, EMF meters, radio receivers, infrared lights, sound recorders and other specialized devices -- along with some of their discoveries, to a group of Grand Meadow visitors last Friday night. The Grand Meadow ghosts communicated with the PARA911 team through this equipment.
The museum is full of antique oddities -- a wooden washboard and a potato masher purportedly made by frontiersman Daniel Boone, a piece of wood removed from the White House during renovations in 1927, many old typewriters, fur coats, swords, unusual animal specimens, a blueprint-making machine, some antique housewares and a huge variety of other novelties.
Lund says the antique curiosities on display -- personal items of long-deceased people -- could be at least partly responsible for the alleged paranormal activity.
"If you stop and think about it, what do we have in this building?" Lund said. "This is everybody's old property."
The most outgoing of the ghosts at Grand Meadow, according to La Fleur and Lund's investigations, is a young lady named "Michelle," who has told them she was 15 years old, attended school at Grand Meadow and lived somewhere in the vicinity. How or when she died, and who she was exactly, is not known.
"We think she likes it here, we don't think she's going to go anywhere because, this is what she knows, this is what she loves," Lund said.
"She's been the most active," La Fleur said.
Active though she may be, Michelle is not bad -- menacing ghosts, La Fleur said, are very unusual; most, including Michelle, are congenial.
There are others at the site and its other buildings, including "Haley" (exact spelling not clear), "Max" and another possibly named "Robert." Less is known overall about these individuals, though Max may have been the former occupant of a cabin on the site. There may be others the group hasn't yet encountered.
Volkert, meanwhile, is hopeful that someday the Grand Meadow Heritage Center can make improvements to the place Michelle and her friends love so much -- he wants to get a the building's mortar re-pointed (a very costly endeavor) and would like to do some rehab to the building's aging interior.