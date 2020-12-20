THE REGULARS: Give hope to someone at Christmastime

Hark! The herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King! Peace on earth and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled.” Joyful, all ye nations rise, Join the triumph of the skies, with the angelic host proclaim: “Christ is born in Bethlehem. (Charles Wesley and Felix Mendelssohn)
This event changed the world forever!
With great joy I welcome the week of Christmas! What a special time of year for those who honor Jesus Christ as Savior. He left the majesty of heaven to come to earth as the first and last hope for salvation and reconciliation with a Holy God.
Christ came into the world surreptitiously, born in a humble stable. Even though it did not happen with revelry, the event did not go unnoticed. An angel appeared to the shepherds as recorded in Luke 2: 9-12: "And lo, an angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round them and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be for all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord." (KJV).
It was, indeed, a holy night when the Christ child was born. Even though Mary and Joseph had little choice as to where baby Jesus would be born because the only available space was a stable, God had a purpose for choosing Bethlehem and his humble birthplace. God continues to use the simple, humble people to be world-changers, people the world chooses to discard.
At a time in the United States where peace seems elusive for many as a result of the contentious presidential election and COVID-19, there isn’t a greater need for God’s peace than now. However, not as the world gives but a lasting peace that transcends circumstances. Jesus gives us that peace and He promises all who earnestly seek Him will find Him (Jeremiah 29:13 NIV).
Sadly, Christmas is not a joyous occasion for everyone. It tends to magnify psychological issues especially for those who are alone. Believers in Jesus Christ have been given a mission: to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those in need of physical, emotional and/or spiritual help. How does that look for you? Are you able to be a financial giver to individuals or charities that help people with food, shelter and clothing? Can you be a support person for someone going through a loss? Can you pray for those you know have health issues? Can you provide a meal for a shut-in? When you bless others you find that it is a blessing to you as well.
As you can see there are bountiful ways you can be the hands and feet of Jesus today. With COVID-19 continuing to keep people out of work, children out of school and the loss of incomes, your engagement in the fulfillment of needs in our community is essential.
Jesus came to serve and to save people and bring hope. Hope is an essential to life. Can you give hope to someone this Christmas? Christ says to all who are in distress, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30, KJV)
Have a heart of gratefulness for all the blessings God has bestowed on you this Christmas and share those blessings with others.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!
Joy to the world, the Lord has come;
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare him room.
And heaven and nature sing…
He rules the world with truth and grace,
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders, wonders of His love. (Isaac Watts,
Lowell Mason)
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
