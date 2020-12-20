THE REGULARS: Give hope to someone at Christmastime

At a time in the United States where peace seems elusive for many as a result of the contentious presidential election and COVID-19, there isn’t a greater need for God’s peace than now. However, not as the world gives but a lasting peace that transcends circumstances. Jesus gives us that peace and He promises all who earnestly seek Him will find Him (Jeremiah 29:13 NIV).

Sadly, Christmas is not a joyous occasion for everyone. It tends to magnify psychological issues especially for those who are alone. Believers in Jesus Christ have been given a mission: to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those in need of physical, emotional and/or spiritual help. How does that look for you? Are you able to be a financial giver to individuals or charities that help people with food, shelter and clothing? Can you be a support person for someone going through a loss? Can you pray for those you know have health issues? Can you provide a meal for a shut-in? When you bless others you find that it is a blessing to you as well.

As you can see there are bountiful ways you can be the hands and feet of Jesus today. With COVID-19 continuing to keep people out of work, children out of school and the loss of incomes, your engagement in the fulfillment of needs in our community is essential.