The robot that keeps your yard in tip-top shape

How fancy can you go?

At the top of the line, a robotic lawnmower isn’t just a mower that runs on electric power and doesn’t require much attention from the owner. It’s practically a full-blown computer.

Owners can get notifications on their phone about the mowing process, and sync up to Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, Neville said.

“(They) also have GPS built into them, so they will map out the yard and know where they’re at in the yard, know what they’ve mowed already, know what they still need to go mow,” he said.

One more feature: the $3,499 model is fitter than humans. It can go up a 70 percent incline.