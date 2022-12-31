The Sioux City Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2022, Nos. 2 through 10

#2 Tyson cuts Dakota Dunes jobs

Tyson Foods in October made the surprise announcement that it would shutter its Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs. Employees were able, at their discretion, to move with their jobs to Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and relocation assistance was made available. Those who chose to stay put were eligible for severance packages.

The employee relocations were set to begin in early 2023. The move, according to the company, was intended to “foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers.”

The sprawling Dakota Dunes office complex was originally the world headquarters of IBP Inc., which Tyson acquired in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock. The closure of the office space did not impact operations at Tyson's Dakota City beef plant, which was also part of the IBP deal.

—Mason Dockter

#3 Wells sells to Italian confectioner

Wells Enterprises, a major employer in the Plymouth County seat of Le Mars and an ice-cream making institution, was sold to Ferrero, the Italian maker of Tic-Tac mints and Nutella hazelnut spread.

The sale brought to an end more than a century of Wells family ownership of the company. Retiring CEO Mike Wells, the last member of the family actively involved in the business, said that Ferrero will leave Wells with a high degree of autonomy, retaining all 2,700 employees in Le Mars and the Wells name. For this reason, civic leaders hailed the transaction as a positive development for Le Mars.

"I couldn't be more honored and more happy for the outcome," Mike Wells said the day the sale was announced.

—Mason Dockter

#4: Red wave in Iowa

Though a "red wave" mid-term election didn't materialize at a national level in 2022, Northwest Iowa certainly saw a further tidal shift for Republicans.

In fact, there wasn't a single competitive county or state legislative race on Nov. 8 where a Democratic candidate defeated a GOP contender.

For Iowa Senate District 1, Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt defeated Democratic incumbent Jackie Smith. Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, a state legislator with more than 20 years of experience, lost to Republican Bob Henderson in Iowa House District 1.

At the county level, Republican James Loomis, an assistant prosecutor in the sheriff's office for 19 years, defeated his boss, Patrick "PJ" Jennings, a Democrat who was seeking his fifth four-year term in office as sheriff. And in the Woodbury County Board District 2 race, newcomer Dan Bittinger, a Republican, overcame Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger.

The lone Democratic win was notched by J.D. Scholten who ran unopposed in Iowa House District 1.

—Jared McNett

#5: Law Enforcement Center woes

2022 marked a year of construction on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, but that progress came with challenges and changes.

One of the largest challenges was the collapse of six precast concrete walls for the interior of the jail, causing damage to two additional walls. All eight needed to be replaced. At the beginning of the year, the cost of the jail totaled $58.4 million. Now the cost has risen to $69 million.

Another change to the overall project was the need for 18 more staff with a cost of $1.3 million. When the jail project was initially pitched to the community, it was said no additional staff would be needed. "It's a big screw-up," Supervisors Jeremy Taylor said regarding the original staffing estimate.

—Caitlin Yamada

#6: Bomgaars becomes 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer

With its purchase in October -- a "mega deal", as they termed it -- of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, Sioux City-based Bomgaars became the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the United States, behind only Tractor Supply Co.

The complex transaction involved Tractor Supply, which had been seeking to acquire rival Orscheln for more than a year but had run afoul of federal anti-trust laws. The Federal Trade Commission approved the sale of the Orscheln chain and its 166 stores only on condition that Bomgaars acquire 73 of them. Another 12 went to Buchheit Enterprises, a farm retailer operating in Missouri and Illinois. Tractor Supply will also sell Orscheln's corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly, Missouri, to Bomgaars for about $10 million within 15 months of the deal's closure.

The transaction brings Bomgaars into seven new states -- Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio -- nearly doubling the retailer's territory to 15 states. Bomgaars also added 1,400 workers to its payroll, for a total head-count of about 3,300. As recently as 2021, Bomgaars celebrated its milestone 100th store opening; the Orscheln acquisition pushed the store count up to 180.

- Mason Dockter

#7: Opposition to proposed CO2 pipelines

A pair of proposed pipelines that would pump liquid carbon dioxide through several Siouxland counties continued to draw resistance from landowners.

Though the companies proposing the pipelines say they have secured more than half the easements needed to survey land parcels that lie in the planned routes, many landowners have refused to sign agreements and have publicly voiced their opposition. They've been joined by several county boards of supervisors that have sent letters opposing the pipelines to the Iowa Utilities Board.

And in October, a judge in Woodbury County denied one of the developers, Navigator Heartland Greenway, an injunction ordering a Moville couple to grant access to their land so company representatives could survey the proposed route through their property. The couple, William and Vicki Hulse, have denied the company access to their land and are challenging the constitutionality of Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it. The case is scheduled for trial in February.

—Nick Hytrek

#8: Farmland prices skyrocket

In late August, a plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre, which was thought to be a state record.

The grand total for the 55 acres of land, located between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, came out to more than $1.458 million.

This record was shattered in November, when 73 acres of farmland, near Sheldon, Iowa, on the Sioux and O’Brien county border, was sold for $30,000 per acre.

Auctioneer Bruce Brock said quality farmland usually averages about $20,000 to $22,500 per acre.

Farmland in Plymouth, O’Brien and Sioux counties, which tend to be rich and productive while offering close access to ethanol planets as well as livestock and poultry operations, is considered to be among the most valuable in Iowa.

—Earl Horlyk

#9: Real estate market becomes tight

In April, the Sioux City metro was in the midst of a home buying frenzy. Multiple offers were being placed on a single property and first-time buyers were getting beat out by investors offering to purchase "as is" for cash.

By October, the ultra-competitive housing market seemed to be softening ever so slightly, according to Tonya Vakulskas, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.

Vakulskas, who is a broker associate for Keller Williams Siouxland & Okoboji, described the inventory of single-family homes as "low," but she said the situation was "moderately improving."

—Dolly A. Butz

#10: Trail project gets grant/expands

A $7 million state grant will help expedite the development of a network of recreational trails in metro Sioux City.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the award for the Siouxland Regional Trail System, which calls for 100 miles of continuous trails connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff.

Sioux City is believe to be the largest Iowa city without a trail connection to another Iowa city.

—Earl Horlyk

PHOTOS: Photographer Tim Hynds' favorite photos of 2022 Close 1 of 25 DordtCombo16x20.jpg 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance Audience member Tammie Thedford sings during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance celebration held Monday Jan. 17, 2022, at Sioux City's Kingdom Ministries Church. The celebration is sponsored by the Sioux City NAACP chapter, the Human Rights Commission and Mary Treglia Community House. Floyd River geese Framed by reflections from an Interstate 29 overpass, a Canada goose swims in the Floyd River in Sioux City, Monday morning, April 11, 2022. Correctionville Fire Heavy flame shows as firefighters from numerous departments battle at fire at 517 Driftwood Street in Correctionville, Iowa, Friday, April 8, 2022. The building housed Liz's Cafe and Spirits. Correctionville Fire A pair of Anthon firefighters spray water on the building's east side as firefighters from numerous departments battle at fire at 517 Driftwood Street in Correctionville, Iowa, Friday, April 8, 2022. The building housed Liz's Cafe and Spirits. Sioux City West vs Sioux City East football East's Dalyn Tope (9) breaks up a pass intended for West's Lamarion Mothershead during Sioux City West vs Sioux City East football action played Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Central Lyon vs Cascade girls state basketball Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis shoots while being guarded Cascade's Josie Manternach (50) during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Central Lyon vs Cascade girls state basketball Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn, right, gets a hug from Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer after she sank a two-point buzzer beater to beat Cascade in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game in the final second, 42-20. Denver vs Central Lyon girls state basketball Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe, left, Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis (25) and Central Lyon's Kaylee Fluit celebrate beating Denver in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35. Denver vs Underwood girls state basketball Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Sydney Eggena celebrate the team's win over Underwood in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Walking off the court is Underwood's Cassidy Cunningham. Heelan vs Glenwood girls state basketball Heelan's Addison Kuehl flexes her muscles after the team beat Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51. Heelan vs Glenwood girls state basketball Members of the Heelan squad celebrate beating Glenwood in Class 4A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Heelan won the game 68-51. Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier girls state basketball Heelan's Lauryn Peck shoots between Xavier's Lexi Beier (15) and Riley Jonker during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40. Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU girls state basketball Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker (14) and Newell-Fonda's Anna Bellcock console each other and player Greta Larsen hugs her father, assistant coach Kevin Larsen, after the team lost to MMCRU in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62. Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High girls state basketball Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano (3) and Megan Schiltz (24) shoulder bump each other while celebrating the team's win over Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley won the game, 52-47. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central girls state basketball Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover, right, tries to strip the ball away form Estherville's Jordyn Stokes during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption girls state basketball Assumption's Ava Schubert passes the ball after falling to the court with Unity's Emma Byker during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Waterloo West vs Johnston girls state basketball West's Charlotte Gettman hugs West's Jaide Domatob (13) after the team lost to Johnston in Class 5A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Waterloo West lost the game 51-31. Remsen St. Mary's vs Akron Westfield Class 1A regional softball championship Remsen St. Marys' Mya Bunkers (3) takes a selfie as she and members of the team celebrate beating Akron Westfield in Class 1A Region 1 softball final action played Monday, July 11, 2022, in Remsen, Iowa. St. Mary's won the game, 6-2, to advance to the state tournament. Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball Members of the Hinton bench celebrate a kill during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. Winter sunrise Hues of pink and yellow are reflected in the water of the Missouri River as the sun rises over Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball Hinton's Bailey Boeve (9) hits past Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock (16) and Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Folkerts (15) during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. Sioux Center vs Assumption championship state volleyball Members of the Sioux Center team run through theatrical smoke and flame while entering the court before Sioux Center vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A championship state tournament volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. Sioux Center vs Des Moines Christian state volleyball Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) hits over Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) during Sioux Center vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. Western Christian vs Sumner-Fredericksburg state volleyball Western Christian's Kylie De Jager (1) digs the ball as Western Christian's Stella Winterfeld (4) backs her up during Western Christian vs Sumner-Fredericksburg Class 2A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. +24 +24 +24 +24 +24 +24 +24 +24 +24 +24

PHOTOS: Sioux City Journal Photographer Jesse Brothers' Favorite Photos of 2022 Close 1 of 20 Bishop Heelan Volleyball Classic Ridge View's Rowan Jensen tips the ball over the net during Western Christian vs Ridge View volleyball action at the Bishop Heelan Volleyball Classic tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. East defeats West soccer East's Beni Puelele heads the ball before West's Rodolfo Tule, left, or Antonio Medina Jr., front, can get to it during Sioux City East vs Sioux City West soccer action in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. East defeats West soccer East's Beni Puelele tries a backflip kick to make a goal over his head during Sioux City East vs Sioux City West soccer action in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. East defeats West soccer West goalkeeper Noe Valadez Topete reaches to defend against East's Beni Puelele during Sioux City East vs Sioux City West soccer action in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Musketeers vs Waterloo Black Hawks hockey Musketeers' Kirklan Irey lunges for a shot against Black Hawks' goalkeeper Emmett Croteau during Sioux City Musketeers vs Waterloo Black Hawks hockey action on Friday in Sioux City. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs West Lyon softball Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Aussie Obbink hits the ball during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs West Lyon softball action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Friday, June 10, 2022. Briar Cliff vs Northwestern basketball Briar Cliff's Quinten Vasa blocks a shot from Northwestern's Trent Hilbrands during Briar Cliff University vs Northwestern College basketball action, Wednesday, at the Newman Flanagan Center Jan. 19, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. Northwestern vs Midland football Northwestern's Cade Moser catches a pass before Midland's Cameron Payne can take him down during a Nov. 5 game in Orange City. Moser, a senior wide receiver, is part of an explosive offense for the Red Raiders, who play Keiser (Fla.) Saturday in the NAIA championship game. Briar Cliff vs Doane softball Briar Cliff's Josie Chronic touches first base in the same moment as Doane's Megan Elliott catches the ball during Briar Cliff University vs Doane University softball action, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. 2022 Iowa High School State Track and Field Maddie Olson of Sheldon competes in the girls 2A high jump during Friday's Iowa High School State Track and Field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Irene Street fire Sioux City Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire at 2714 1/2 Leech Ave. Wednesday. No one was home when the fire started. The house was red-tagged as uninhabitable. 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship University of Jamestown players Lexi Olson, left, and Anna Holen celebrate after winning the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship against Corban University Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Holen was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Riverssance festival 2022 Applegate Crow, left, and Nelly Crow, right, hang out with the Mud Man who declares himself the ‘Rightful King of the Peasants of Riverssance’ during Sioux City's annual Riverssance festival at Riverside Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Wells Enterprises to be acquired by The Ferrero Group Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, is shown at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Le Mars. The more-than century-old Wells Enterprises is being acquired by the Italian confectioner Ferrero. Park vs Concordia NAIA volleyball Park's Thaynara Jesus hits a kill shot past Concordia's Camryn Opfer during pool play Friday in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships at Tyson Events Center. MasterChef Junior live preview Liya Chu extracts her finished pork dumplings with spinach from a steamer during a rehearsal for MasterChef Junior Live at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Winnebago Homecoming Celebration Deacon Miller dances during a salute to the United States armed forces at the 156th Annual Winnebago Homecoming Celebration held at Winnebago Veteran's Memorial Park in Winnebago, Neb., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Crop progress under drought conditions Dalton Kollbaum, a sales agronomist with New Cooperative Inc., checks drought conditions as he scouts a cornfield near Hornick, Iowa, on Tuesday. Crop conditions in Northwest Iowa are mixed, with some areas under stress due to drought and heat. 2022 Saturday in the Park Buddy Guy performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022. 2022 Saturday in the Park Elle King kicks a beach ball during her performance on the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022. +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20 +20