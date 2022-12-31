 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Sioux City Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2022, Nos. 2 through 10

#2 Tyson cuts Dakota Dunes jobs 

Tyson Foods in October made the surprise announcement that it would shutter its Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs. Employees were able, at their discretion, to move with their jobs to Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and relocation assistance was made available. Those who chose to stay put were eligible for severance packages. 

The employee relocations were set to begin in early 2023. The move, according to the company, was intended to “foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers.”

The sprawling Dakota Dunes office complex was originally the world headquarters of IBP Inc., which Tyson acquired in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock. The closure of the office space did not impact operations at Tyson's Dakota City beef plant, which was also part of the IBP deal. 

—Mason Dockter

#3 Wells sells to Italian confectioner 

Wells Enterprises, a major employer in the Plymouth County seat of Le Mars and an ice-cream making institution, was sold to Ferrero, the Italian maker of Tic-Tac mints and Nutella hazelnut spread. 

The sale brought to an end more than a century of Wells family ownership of the company. Retiring CEO Mike Wells, the last member of the family actively involved in the business, said that Ferrero will leave Wells with a high degree of autonomy, retaining all 2,700 employees in Le Mars and the Wells name. For this reason, civic leaders hailed the transaction as a positive development for Le Mars. 

"I couldn't be more honored and more happy for the outcome," Mike Wells said the day the sale was announced. 

—Mason Dockter

#4: Red wave in Iowa

Though a "red wave" mid-term election didn't materialize at a national level in 2022, Northwest Iowa certainly saw a further tidal shift for Republicans. 

In fact, there wasn't a single competitive county or state legislative race on Nov. 8 where a Democratic candidate defeated a GOP contender.

For Iowa Senate District 1, Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt defeated Democratic incumbent Jackie Smith. Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, a state legislator with more than 20 years of experience, lost to Republican Bob Henderson in Iowa House District 1. 

At the county level, Republican James Loomis, an assistant prosecutor in the sheriff's office for 19 years, defeated his boss, Patrick "PJ" Jennings, a Democrat who was seeking his fifth four-year term in office as sheriff. And in the Woodbury County Board District 2 race, newcomer Dan Bittinger, a Republican, overcame Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger.

The lone Democratic win was notched by J.D. Scholten who ran unopposed in Iowa House District 1.

—Jared McNett 

#5: Law Enforcement Center woes

2022 marked a year of construction on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, but that progress came with challenges and changes.

One of the largest challenges was the collapse of six precast concrete walls for the interior of the jail, causing damage to two additional walls. All eight needed to be replaced. At the beginning of the year, the cost of the jail totaled $58.4 million. Now the cost has risen to $69 million.  

Another change to the overall project was the need for 18 more staff with a cost of $1.3 million. When the jail project was initially pitched to the community, it was said no additional staff would be needed. "It's a big screw-up," Supervisors Jeremy Taylor said regarding the original staffing estimate.

—Caitlin Yamada

#6: Bomgaars becomes 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer 

With its purchase in October -- a "mega deal", as they termed it -- of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, Sioux City-based Bomgaars became the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the United States, behind only Tractor Supply Co. 

The complex transaction involved Tractor Supply, which had been seeking to acquire rival Orscheln for more than a year but had run afoul of federal anti-trust laws. The Federal Trade Commission approved the sale of the Orscheln chain and its 166 stores only on condition that Bomgaars acquire 73 of them. Another 12 went to Buchheit Enterprises, a farm retailer operating in Missouri and Illinois. Tractor Supply will also sell Orscheln's corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly, Missouri, to Bomgaars for about $10 million within 15 months of the deal's closure. 

The transaction brings Bomgaars into seven new states -- Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio -- nearly doubling the retailer's territory to 15 states. Bomgaars also added 1,400 workers to its payroll, for a total head-count of about 3,300. As recently as 2021, Bomgaars celebrated its milestone 100th store opening; the Orscheln acquisition pushed the store count up to 180. 

- Mason Dockter

#7: Opposition to proposed CO2 pipelines

A pair of proposed pipelines that would pump liquid carbon dioxide through several Siouxland counties continued to draw resistance from landowners.

Though the companies proposing the pipelines say they have secured more than half the easements needed to survey land parcels that lie in the planned routes, many landowners have refused to sign agreements and have publicly voiced their opposition. They've been joined by several county boards of supervisors that have sent letters opposing the pipelines to the Iowa Utilities Board.

And in October, a judge in Woodbury County denied one of the developers, Navigator Heartland Greenway, an injunction ordering a Moville couple to grant access to their land so company representatives could survey the proposed route through their property. The couple, William and Vicki Hulse, have denied the company access to their land and are challenging the constitutionality of Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it. The case is scheduled for trial in February.

—Nick Hytrek

#8: Farmland prices skyrocket

In late August, a plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre, which was thought to be a state record.

The grand total for the 55 acres of land, located between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, came out to more than $1.458 million.

This record was shattered in November, when 73 acres of farmland, near Sheldon, Iowa, on the Sioux and O’Brien county border, was sold for $30,000 per acre.

Auctioneer Bruce Brock said quality farmland usually averages about $20,000 to $22,500 per acre.

Farmland in Plymouth, O’Brien and Sioux counties, which tend to be rich and productive while offering close access to ethanol planets as well as livestock and poultry operations, is considered to be among the most valuable in Iowa.

—Earl Horlyk

#9: Real estate market becomes tight

In April, the Sioux City metro was in the midst of a home buying frenzy. Multiple offers were being placed on a single property and first-time buyers were getting beat out by investors offering to purchase "as is" for cash.

By October, the ultra-competitive housing market seemed to be softening ever so slightly, according to Tonya Vakulskas, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. 

Vakulskas, who is a broker associate for Keller Williams Siouxland & Okoboji, described the inventory of single-family homes as "low," but she said the situation was "moderately improving."

—Dolly A. Butz

#10: Trail project gets grant/expands

A $7 million state grant will help expedite the development of a network of recreational trails in metro Sioux City.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the award for the Siouxland Regional Trail System, which calls for 100 miles of continuous trails connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff.

Sioux City is believe to be the largest Iowa city without a trail connection to another Iowa city.

—Earl Horlyk

