The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community

LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting.

For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.

Overnight, the community was changed, the sense of security gone.

"Incidents like this can shake a community, but I want to emphasize that we have an outstanding public safety team on scene here and a number of our partners to keep the community safe," Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said later that day, hours before the arrest of Jason Jones, who is charged with killing all four residents and setting fire to their homes.

Laurel incident Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, left, and Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, center, inform the media of a quadruple homicide on Aug.…

A shock to the community and all of Siouxland, the quadruple homicide is The Journal's top story of 2022.

Investigators have yet to publicly comment on a motive for the slayings, and nothing has been disclosed in court documents.

Jones, 42, of Laurel, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson for the shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their house.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court.

His wife, Carrie Jones, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. Court documents implicate her in the death of Gene Twiford. She, too, is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23.

A little after 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, firefighters responded to a reported explosion at 209 Elm St., where Ebeling lived. Inside, they found her body with two gunshot wounds.

"I don’t really understand it," her daughter Richele Ebeling told The Journal. "I don’t understand who would do this to her. But I’ve just been telling myself: She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s what I’m thinking happened. I’m hoping that we find the answer to why but I’m preparing myself to not know those answers."

As police and firefighters worked the scene at Ebeling's home, a second fire was reported at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. Firefighters and officers found the bodies of Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, all with gunshot wounds. It's believed the Twifords were killed shortly before Ebleing, court documents said.

The Twifords had moved into town from their farm in 2014, and Gene and Janet were dedicated church volunteers who also were committed to veterans causes. Dana worked at a local nursing home, where she was known for bringing cheer to the residents.

During the Twifords' funeral, the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck spoke of the shock and pain the community was feeling.

"Losing three family members at once is extremely difficult. But then you have how they died, how they were taken from you and that makes it all the more difficult to process for you as a family and for us as a community. It's tough to get our heads around it and probably many of us are still wondering if we're going to wake up from a bad dream," Quanbeck said.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours after the fires and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns over a large portion of his body. He spent 82 days in the hospital before he was released and transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he is being held without bond and continues to receive medical treatment.

Carrie Jones remained free as the investigation continued, but tensions remained high between her and some in the community.

In November, Ebeling's fiance and two neighbors obtained protection orders against Jones, who they say threatened to kill them in the weeks after the slayings. At a court hearing two weeks before her arrest, Jones denied their allegations and said Laurel residents were bullying her in an attempt to force her to move out of town, but the judge left the orders in place, telling Jones and her neighbors, "the best thing that everybody can do is mind their own business."

Jones now is jailed at the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska.

Laurel incident The Nebraska State Patrol investigates the Aug. 4 homicides of four people in Laurel, Nebraska. The bodies were found in two burning homes in …

According to court documents, Jason Jones left receipts, including one for gas from a Laurel convenience store and another for a six-gallon gas canister from a Sioux City hardware store, at Ebeling's home, and surveillance camera footage from the convenience store showed Jones filling up gas canisters the evening before the fires. Authorities found a Ruger .57-caliber pistol Jones had bought in 2021 at the Twifords' home.

Search warrant affidavits filed in the case show that Carrie Jones was seen at Ebeling's home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

Authorities who searched the Jones residence seized two knives, four firearms, several boxes of ammunition, iPhones, two Apple watches, a MacBook and an iPad.

During a second search, authorities sought burned clothing and shoes matching impressions observed at the Twiford home. According to court documents, Carrie Jones had previously told investigators she peeled off Jason Jones' remaining clothing when he returned home. No burnt clothing was found during the search, but two pairs of shoes were seized.

A judge has sealed Carrie Jones' affidavit for arrest, a document that may contain additional details investigators found that would support her charges.