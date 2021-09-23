 Skip to main content
The Spazmatics to perform in Anthem for New Year's Eve bash
The Spazmatics

The Spazmatics are scheduled to perform in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on New Year's Eve. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The '80s hits cover band The Spazmatics are slated to perform in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on New Year's Eve. 

Known for their eccentric costumes, including bowties, plaid pants, taped glasses, and short shorts as a homage to the film Revenge of the Nerds, The Spazmatics now have lineups based in multiple U.S. cities such as Dallas, Chicago, Nashville and Las Vegas. Their cover songs include "Safety Dance," "Oh Mickey," and "Jessie's Girl."

Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

