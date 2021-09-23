The Spazmatics to perform in Anthem for New Year's Eve bash

SIOUX CITY -- The '80s hits cover band The Spazmatics are slated to perform in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on New Year's Eve.
Known for their eccentric costumes, including bowties, plaid pants, taped glasses, and short shorts as a homage to the film Revenge of the Nerds, The Spazmatics now have lineups based in multiple U.S. cities such as Dallas, Chicago, Nashville and Las Vegas. Their cover songs include "Safety Dance," "Oh Mickey," and "Jessie's Girl."
Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.