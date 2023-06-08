Accountability. Transparency. Resignations. Those were the big three demands from Davenport residents who spoke during public comment at the most recent council meeting.

The public spoke for more than an hour Wednesday night, expressing their feelings on how the council handled the situation at 324 Main Street. The building collapsed Sunday, May 28 just before 5 p.m, leading to three deaths.

LaCanna Dixon was among the crowd and expressed her disgust for how things unfolded. She told the council she watched national media coverage, where they reported the situation was under control and nobody was inside. When she asked media where they got that information from, they cited the city as the source.

"All of a sudden Miss Lisa (Brooks) hung her head out of that window," she said. "They bleed the same color as all of us here. And you did nothing to help them."

Dixon identified alderperson Judith Lee, 8th Ward, as the only member of the council who stood with advocates at the site of the collapse. The rest, she said, should have followed suit.

"If you can't stand behind the people that voted for you, you need to get out of your seat," she said. "This is my community. I am an activist, because I will speak up for my people. All of you signed up for the same thing."

She then raised her right hand and her palm was covered in red paint as a silent symbol that the council had blood on its hands.

Council members are not allowed to respond to public comments during meetings.

Other members of the community outside of Ward 3, where 324 Main Street is located, were present to raise their concern. Among them was Michael Ross, a self-proclaimed community activist who lives in Ward 2.

Ross told the council he toured the building before and said people were living in, "substandard conditions." He said he called neighborhood services about the building last fall.

"I was told that because I was a community activist, that the tenant had to call. Mind you, this tenant just lost her daughter due to COVID and feared retaliation from the landlord," he said.

He also credited alderperson Lee for being on site in the days following the collapse, and called the rest of them "cowards." Ross then singled out his council representative, Ward 2 alderperson Maria Dickmann, and asked her to resign.

Dickmann chuckled, nodded her head and said, "OK." She has announced previously she is not running for re-election in November.

Other residents took aim at the council as a whole. James Woods, a resident of Ward 8, said the public was told in the days following the collapse that the building was on the verge of collapsing further, even while city workers stood just 25 feet from the building.

Woods went on to say the council had the ability to save lives, and the 911 call placed the day before the collapse proves that.

"They should be able to live in a place where they have the security to know the floor will not fall out from underneath them," he said. "We should never let any citizen in this town go through what the residents of 324 Main had to."

Families respond

At least one resident of the building, Lisa Brooks, was present at the meeting. She was rescued from a fourth floor window hours after city officials said they did not believe anyone was still unaccounted for.

Wednesday night Brooks arrived in yellow sneakers, grey and plaid pants and a grey t-shirt. She sat in the front row, next to her nephew, Antoine Smith. Brooks said she has been homeless since the collapse.

"What are you going to do for us?" she asked, stressing to the council they had homes and beds to return to. "Ladies and gentlemen, what are you going to do? People have kids and are homeless in the streets."

Family advocacy was a theme Wednesday evening. Six days after the collapse, the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was retrieved from the site. Speaking to the council on his behalf was his cousin, Mike Collier, who stood with two of his aunts.

He told the council he was mad, sad and exhausted. One of his aunts, Rose Wilson, demanded answers from the council.

She asked the council who approved the inspector's signature on the building inspection and who approved the demolition scheduled for one day after the collapse if there was no council meeting and no vote could be taken. Wilson blamed Davenport City Administrator Cori Spiegel.

"The city and community deserve better leadership," she said.

New leadership was another demand made by the group assembled in council chambers. Eric Russell, an activist with the Tree of life Justice League of Chicago, came to express his own outrage and search for facts.

At the beginning of the meeting, alderperson Derek Cornette said he wanted to put the rumor that the Davenport Police Department was protecting Andrew Wold, the property owner, to rest. Russell said that was beside the point.

"We don't give a damn on rumours about a slumlord being guarded by the police. What we are concerned about is the utter disrespect of the residents who live their life in that building," he said.

Days after the collapse, the city's building inspector, Trishna Pradhan resigned from her position. Russell said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson should follow suit.

"What happened across the street was not just a tragedy of a collapse, it was criminal," he said. “All we are seeking is transparency. Accountability. That accountability starts with this council that failed.”

That message was upheld by Alicia Goosens, the owner of Gilly's Corner Tap at Pine and Third Streets in Davenport. The west-end bar was denied a liquor license in January following a shooting outside the business.

"I just want to know if you're going to hold everyone accountable the way you held me accountable," she said.

Malik Salsberry was born and raised in Davenport and moved back after five years away. He told the council he didn't just have heartbreak on his face, but frustration and anger. The response to the collapse showed a "disdain and disinterest" in poor residents and residents of color, he said.

"As your constituent, I would like to ask you all to resign. If you can't handle hard questions from your constituents, maybe you shouldn't be here," he said.

Photos: Davenport City Council Meeting, June 7, 2023 060723-qc-nws-council-26.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-04.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-40.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-01.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-24.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-11.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-05.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-33.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-41.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-06.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-31.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-15.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-17.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-07.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-13.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-18.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-46.jpg 060723-qc-nws-council-14.jpg