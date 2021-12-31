There will be no print edition of The Journal Saturday

Happy New Year!

As we ring in another year, we want to be among the first to wish you the best in 2022.

We will not publish a paper Saturday so our employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

Because we know you want that regular Saturday content, we have included it in today’s paper.

To keep up to date with all the latest happenings, check siouxcityjournal.com. It will have breaking news, scores and information you’d normally find in the print product as well as exclusives for our members. As always, an e-edition will be available Saturday.

Here’s to a great new year.

