The Sioux City Journal will not publish a paper Tuesday Dec. 25.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Merry Christmas!

There will be no print edition of the Journal on Tuesday so our employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Features you’d regularly find in Tuesday’s paper (like the comics, Dear Abby and the horoscope) will be in today’s paper.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest news on our website, siouxcityjournal.com, 24 hours a day.

Wednesday morning, look for a new print edition on your doorstep, in your mailbox or at stores throughout Siouxland.

From all of us at Sioux City Journal Communications, have a great holiday.

