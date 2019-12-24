You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
There will be no print edition Wednesday
View Comments
top story

There will be no print edition Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Journal

The Journal will not publish a print edition Wednesday, and the business office at 515 Pavonia St. will be closed.

 Jackie Foster, Sioux City Journal

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

There will be no print edition of the Journal on Wednesday so our employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Features you’d regularly find in Wednesday’s paper (like the comics, Dear Abby and the horoscope) will be in today’s paper.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest news on our website, siouxcityjournal.com, 24 hours a day.

Thursday morning, look for a new print edition on your doorstep, in your mailbox or at stores throughout Siouxland.

From all of us at Sioux City Journal Communications, have a great holiday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Advertorial

Hinton second-grade

The following letters are from the second-grade class at Hinton Elementary. The teachers are Andrea Held, Christina Obbink and Sarah Turner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News