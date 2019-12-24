There will be no print edition Wednesday

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

There will be no print edition of the Journal on Wednesday so our employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Features you’d regularly find in Wednesday’s paper (like the comics, Dear Abby and the horoscope) will be in today’s paper.

Meanwhile, you can always get the latest news on our website, siouxcityjournal.com, 24 hours a day.

Thursday morning, look for a new print edition on your doorstep, in your mailbox or at stores throughout Siouxland.

From all of us at Sioux City Journal Communications, have a great holiday.

