There won't be a print edition Friday but you can get all the news at siouxcityjournal.com

Merry Christmas!

There will be no print edition of the Journal on Friday, Christmas Day, so our employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Features you’d regularly find in Friday’s paper (like the Health and Family, A&E and Faith sections) are in today’s print product.

Meanwhile, there will be an e-edition you can access Friday at siouxcityjournal.com. And, as you know, you can always get the latest news on our website, 24 hours a day.

Saturday morning, look for a new print edition on your doorstep, in your mailbox or at stores throughout Siouxland.

Sunday, we’ll take a look back at 2020 in a very special keepsake edition. Be sure to look for it.

From all of us at Sioux City Journal Communications, thank you for making us a part of your daily routine. Stay safe and have a happy, happy holiday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.