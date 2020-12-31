 Skip to main content
There won't be a print edition of the Sioux City Journal Friday
Sioux City Journal

The Sioux City Journal offices are at 515 Pavonia St. They will be closed for business on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Happy New Year!

As we ring in another year, we want to be among the first to wish you the best in 2021.

We will not publish a paper Friday so our employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

Because we know you want that regular Friday content, we have included it in today’s paper – including the A&E, Faith, and Health & Family sections, and the Friday horoscopes. The rest of Friday's comics and features page will appear in Saturday's print edition.

To keep up to date with all the latest happenings, check siouxcityjournal.com. It will have breaking news, scores and information you’d normally find in the print product as well as exclusives for our members. As always, an e-edition will be available Friday.

Enjoy the holiday and this expanded version of The Journal. Here’s to a great new year.

