Third annual Siouxland Big Give to provide platform for area's nonprofits Oct. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Community Foundation will hold its third annual Siouxland Big Give on Oct. 6.

The Siouxland Big Give is an online, 24-hour day of giving to spotlight nonprofit organizations and connect them with generous members of the community who love the organizations and want to donate.

More than 100 charitable organizations are expected to participate and the goal is to raise more than $130,000 between midnight and 11:59 p.m.

"Everyone is being affected by COVID-19, especially our Siouxland area nonprofits. Siouxland Big Give is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization; it's a chance to learn more about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and become a philanthropist," said Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation. "Online giving allows individuals to support at a minimum of $10 from the comfort and safety of your own home."

For the past two years, the Siouxland Big Give has raised more than $220,000 for local nonprofits from donors from all over the tri-state area. Siouxland Big Give will showcase many of the nonprofits on its website: siouxlandbiggive.org

The Siouxland Community Foundation, based in downtown Sioux City, accepts charitable gifts from individuals, families, private foundations and businesses who use the foundation to handle their charitable giving.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.