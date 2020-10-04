Third annual Siouxland Big Give to provide platform to nonprofits

SIOUX CITY -- Tipsy, a black-and-white tabby, was checking out her neighbors at the "cat condominium" located at the Siouxland Humane Society.
While Tipsy may seem healthy, she needs a special diet due to kidney stones, according to Humane Society public relations manager Kelly Erie.
"More and more animals have been coming into our shelter needing emergency vetting," Erie said. "Whether an animal requires surgery, dental work or special diets, these unexpected expenses can add up in a hurry."
That's especially since the Siouxland Humane Society has had to either cancel or seriously curtail its fundraising efforts due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
"COVID-19 has impacted everyone and everything," Erie said. "Nonprofit organizations are no exception."
Which means the third annual Siouxland Big Give -- taking place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday -- will be more important than ever.
Hosted by the Siouxland Community Foundation on behalf of nearly 100 participating nonprofits, Siouxland Big Give is a 24-hour day of giving in which community members are encouraged to donate to their favorite local charities.
"The goal is to match the passion and generosity of community members with nonprofit organizations that are already doing great work," said Siouxland Community Foundation executive director Katie Roberts.
In the past two years, the Siouxland Big Give has raised more than $220,000 for local nonprofits representing an enormous range of services.
"I think that has been the key," Roberts said. "Many of the organizations are well-known to the public, but there are some that do not get as much attention. Siouxland Big Give is designed to celebrate nonprofits, no matter their size."
Supporters will be able to select their favorite organization from a list at SiouxlandBigGive.org. A minimum $10 donation can be made through this website or via the Venmo app (Siouxland Big Give@SiouxlandCommunityFoundation).
In addition, donations may be made at all four Hy-Vee store locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City. However, only website donations will be included in an organization's live total. These contributions will be processed and directed to the nonprofit after Siouxland Big Give is over.
"Due to COVID-19, I think being able to support a worthwhile nonprofit from the safety of your own home is very appealing to people," Roberts said.
That would be good news for the Siouxland Humane Society, according to Erie.
"We had to cancel our annual quilt fundraiser because of worries over COVID," she said. "Every year, that was a big one for us. We figured it is better to be safe than sorry."
Even though fundraising has been down at the Humane Society, pet adoption has been steady.
"More people are spending more time at home," Erie said. "We have plenty of pets up for adoption."
Roberts understands this is an uncertain time for everybody, including nonprofits.
"This is what Siouxland Big Give is all about," she said. "It is a time to learn about and celebrate the great work our nonprofits do for our community.
"The need is there," she added. "Everyone can make a difference."
