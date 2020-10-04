Third annual Siouxland Big Give to provide platform to nonprofits

In the past two years, the Siouxland Big Give has raised more than $220,000 for local nonprofits representing an enormous range of services.

"I think that has been the key," Roberts said. "Many of the organizations are well-known to the public, but there are some that do not get as much attention. Siouxland Big Give is designed to celebrate nonprofits, no matter their size."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supporters will be able to select their favorite organization from a list at SiouxlandBigGive.org. A minimum $10 donation can be made through this website or via the Venmo app (Siouxland Big Give@SiouxlandCommunityFoundation).

In addition, donations may be made at all four Hy-Vee store locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City. However, only website donations will be included in an organization's live total. These contributions will be processed and directed to the nonprofit after Siouxland Big Give is over.

"Due to COVID-19, I think being able to support a worthwhile nonprofit from the safety of your own home is very appealing to people," Roberts said.

That would be good news for the Siouxland Humane Society, according to Erie.