Third COVID-19 dose approved for emergency use in vulnerable population

SIOUX CITY -- The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday transplant recipients and others with severely compromised immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Siouxland District Health states there are more steps before the doses can be administered.

Individuals who are immunocompromised, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation, have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases, according to an FDA news release.

“The FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

Emergency use was approved Thursday night, and is estimated to impact no more than 3 percent of U.S. adults, according to the AP.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the emergency approval is only one step in the process, and others need to occur before booster doses will be administered.

“For example, the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices need to determine whether to change CDC’s current recommendations,” Brock said in an email.