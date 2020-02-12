Third victim dies after Sioux City house fire; city's deadliest since 1983

SIOUX CITY -- The third victim of a Feb. 6 house fire on the city's west side has succumbed to his injuries.

According to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue, 26-year-old Juan Galarza of Sioux City died of injuries he sustained in the fire at 1819 W. First St.

Firefighters were called to the brick house at 7:42 a.m. Feb. 6. A neighbor had reported the fire, and tenants of the house's main floor were outside by the time crews were on scene.

The first two victims of the fire, 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both of Sioux City, both died the day of the fire, while Galarza was listed in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.