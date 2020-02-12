Third victim dies after Sioux City house fire; city's deadliest since 1983

SIOUX CITY -- The third victim of a Feb. 6 house fire on the city's west side has succumbed to his injuries.
According to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue, 26-year-old Juan Galarza of Sioux City died of injuries he sustained in the fire at 1819 W. First St.
Firefighters were called to the brick house at 7:42 a.m. Feb. 6. A neighbor had reported the fire, and tenants of the house's main floor were outside by the time crews were on scene.
The first two victims of the fire, 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both of Sioux City, both died the day of the fire, while Galarza was listed in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The three were found in the basement by firefighters, who encountered heavy fire and smoke inside the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph reported last week in a news conference that investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms in the home, which was registered as a rental and last inspected in 2019. It has since been red-tagged as unfit for occupation.
The fire is the deadliest in Sioux City since 1983, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue. There was a series of catastrophic and deadly fires in Sioux City in the early 1980s, including one on Panoah Street in June 1980 that killed five, and the Hen House fire in June 1982 that claimed two fire fighters.