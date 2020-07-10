This summer has been the hottest in Sioux City since 1988

Rod Haase, a foreman with Guarantee Roofing who has about eight years' experience in the industry, said this summer hasn't been exceptional from his rooftop perspective. (It should be noted, Haase has also worked on roofs in balmy Florida.)

"Just really been this past week here, it really got really humid, and that's when the heat really takes its toll on you," he said.

"If I was to guess on how this summer has been so far, I wouldn't say that it's been really, really bad. We've definitely had worse," he added.

To avoid the worst of it, Haase and his crew generally start working around 6 a.m. and stop before the late afternoon, when the temperature hits its miserable zenith.

It's been a dry summer, with only about 4.43 inches of rain. Gillispie noted that this summer follows other dry summers in 2015, 2016 and 2017. There's also been very little cloud cover.

The dryness contributes to the heat -- it's harder to warm up water than air, so water acts as something of a temperature stabilizer.

"We've had kind of a ridge of high pressure that's kind of been locked in over the central United States, and under that high pressure we've got those warm temperatures," Gillispie said.

"The overall general weather pattern has been that way for the last six weeks or so. And combining that with below-normal precipitation, things have dried out quite a bit, and when you have drier grounds, drier air, that's able to heat up faster and more than if you have wet soil and water standing."

