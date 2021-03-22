Thomas More to play Westmont for NAIA women's title; Morningside bows out

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College's hopes for a fifth NAIA women's basketball title fell just short Monday night.

Top seeded Thomas More (Kentucky) edged the Mustangs, 65-62, in the semifinals of the national tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The Saints will meet Westmont (California) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center.

Westmont, the No. 2 seed, defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 74-65, in the second semifinal game Monday night.

Thomas More will be seeking its first NAIA championship. The Saints have won three previous times in other levels, most recently the NCAA Division III championship in 2019 to cap off an undefeated season.

Westmont will be seeking its second NAIA title, having won its first in 2013.

Both Westmont and Thomas More qualified for last year's NAIA Division I women's national championship in Billings, Montana, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Division II tournament in Sioux City also abruptly ended for the same reason.