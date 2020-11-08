Thorpe and Company Jewellers to close after 120 years

SIOUX CITY -- The oldest retailer in Sioux City has announced plans to shut their doors.

Thorpe and Company Jewellers, 501 Fourth St., a family-run jeweler in downtown Sioux City that opened its doors in 1900, has announced plans to close its doors permanently. Rusty Clark, who runs the store with wife Karen, was not available for comment Sunday.

The date of the closure is not yet clear, though the store will be open at least until Wednesday, according to a printed announcement from Thorpe.

Thorpe was opened as Thorpe & Hoberg in 1900 by George Thorpe, Clark's great-grandfather, and Oscar J. Hoberg.

The Floyd Monument wasn't yet built when when Thorpe began selling rings and watches. At the time, the earliest of Sioux City's major retailers -- Davidson Brothers, Pelletier Co., and T.S. Martin & Co. -- were still very much in business. Some major retailers that Sioux City has lost in recent years -- Younkers and Sears -- were still decades in the future when George Thorpe first hung out his shingle, as were others like Montgomery Ward (opened 1929, closed in 1978) and S.S. Kresge (predecessor of K-Mart, opened 1917, closed 1982). J.C. Penney didn't open until 1930.