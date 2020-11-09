Thorpe and Company Jewellers to close after 120 years

SIOUX CITY -- The oldest retailer in Sioux City is preparing to end its long run.

Thorpe and Company Jewellers, a family-run jeweler that opened in 1900, has announced plans to close the downtown business at 501 Fourth St. Rusty Clark runs the store with his wife, Karen.

The store will begin a "Going Out of Business" sale on Wednesday. The store will remain open for the Christmas season, Rusty Clark said Monday.

Thorpe was opened as Thorpe & Hoberg in 1900 by George Thorpe, Rusty Clark's great-grandfather, and Oscar J. Hoberg.

The store adopted its current name little more than a decade after it opened.

George Thorpe's only daughter, Mae Louise Thorpe, married Wilson Clark in 1922, which is where the Clark name comes from. Rusty Clark, the fourth generation to run the business, grew up in the jewelry shop and worked for another jeweler in Lawrence, Kansas, before returning to Thorpe in 1976.