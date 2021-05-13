Thousands flock to Orange City for 80th Tulip Festival after cancellation last year

ORANGE CITY -- With smells of fresh flowers and fragrant foods, thousands are gathering in Orange City this weekend to celebrate the 80th Tulip Festival.
Sounds of wooden shoes, Dutch music and laughter filled the streets Thursday, as the annual festival kicked off.
The popular festival annually brings in as many as 100,000 people from across America and around the world in a city with a normal population of about 6,000.
Thursday through Friday, people attend a variety of events such as parades, night performances, carnival rides, the Straatfest and street scrubbings, arts and crafts shows, an antique tractor show and wooden shoe carving demonstrations.
The star of the event is the estimated 30,000 tulips planted throughout the community. The bulbs, imported from the Netherlands, are in full bloom during the festival.
The start of the festival had an amazing turnout, said Jenon Scallon, a member of the event's promotion committee. She said people are excited to get out of the house and celebrate together.
A few of the events include a car show, the musical "Cinderella" and the daily parades, she said.
Daron De Jong has participated in the festival for 46 years. He is part of the adult Dutch dancing and is the Town Crier. As the Crier, his job is to lead the street inspection and street sweeping.
De Jong said the community involvement is why the event is special. The volunteers, participants and attendees make it possible every year.
The event is also a type of homecoming celebration. High school classmates and family members return for the weekend, he said.
Tom Huibregtse started participating in the festival as a child, having lived just a few blocks away from the city centrum. He left for 40 years but returned this year to see his parents and former classmates. He took part in the street scrubbing on Thursday with hundreds of others in traditional Dutch clothing.
“I wouldn’t miss it,” he said. “The Dutch food, the Dutch dress, it’s a fun event.”
A variety of foods are available for purchase. Kari Broadway makes stroopwaffles. The traditional Dutch dessert is a thin cinnamon waffle with caramel syrup in the center. Five years ago, Broadway saw no one was making the desert and she decided to start offering it.
“I like bringing back the traditional foods,” she said.
Other traditional foods such as poffertjes, fresh Dutch pastries and traditional meals are available during the weekend along with a variety of food trucks and carnival snacks.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scallon said community members may have taken the festival for granted every year, but the cancellation reminded them how special and unique it is.
“It is something to cherish a little bit more,” she said.
Wednesday and Thursday tend to be quieter days, but Scallon and Huibregtse said the streets were packed.
Events take place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday night, a fireworks display will help celebrate the 80th anniversary.
A schedule of events and locations can be found at octulipfestival.com.