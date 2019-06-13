Donning cowboy boots, straw hats and sunglasses, thousands poured into Sioux City's Battery Park Thursday night to catch a glimpse of Kane Brown and Ryan Hurd.
Camped outside of the gates on 4th Street next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, concert goers voiced their excitement as they waited for the gates to open and the show to start.
"I'm a big, I mean big [country music fan]," Dayze Olson, an individual waiting in line for the concert, said. "I've always listened to country."
Individuals like Olson, who had arrived to the gate around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, lined up several hours before the gates opened at 6 p.m.
Olson said that the line was relatively short when she arrived, but then again, she was nearly three hours early for the show.
Olson said that she's been a Kane Brown fan "for about two or three years now." Attending the concert was an absolute must for her.
According to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the Kane Brown concert sold out. Upwards of 7,000 individuals were expected at the Thursday night concert.