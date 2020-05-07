Three additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, total infection count climbs to 1,426

SIOUX CITY -- Three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded in Woodbury County as of Thursday.
According to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the deceased include a woman between 61 and 80 years old, a man in that same age range and a woman over age 81. All three reportedly died at local hospitals.
This marks the highest single-day death toll Woodbury County has yet seen from the virus. Seven lives in the county have been claimed by the virus to date.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county, meanwhile, rose by 87 on Thursday's report, to a total of 1,426.
