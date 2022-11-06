Three candidates compete for two seats from southeast S.D. House district

Legislative redistricting created an upheaval in the boundaries of the district lines in southeast South Dakota.

In South Dakota, voters elect one senator and two House members from each of the 35 districts.

In the newly-drawn map, Union County was broken into two different districts. The new District 17 covers southern Union, including Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City and Elk Point, and most of Clay County, including Vermillion.

Previously, all of Union County was in District 16, which also included southern Lincoln County. The old District 17 included Clay County and parts of Turner County.

The reshuffling of the map left no incumbent House members in the new District 17. Two Republicans, former state Sen. Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Chris Kassen of Vermillion, and one Democrat, Bekki Engquist-Schroeder of Vermillion, are vying for the two open House seats in Tuesday’s election.

Shorma, an area businessman, was appointed by then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard as the District 16 senator on April 30, 2015 after then-Sen.-Dan Lederman of North Sioux City resigned. In the 2016 GOP primary for House District 16, Shorma lost by less than three dozen votes to second-place finisher Kevin Jensen of Canton. In 2020, Shorma made another bid for the House but again finished third — behind the two incumbents, David Anderson and Jensen.

After state lawmakers changed the district boundaries last year, Shorma said he received encouragement from Daugaard and others to run in the newly-drawn House District.

Shorma purchased a portion of the family business in North Dakota and relocated Shur-Co to Yankton, S.D. in 1992. In 1998, he started a pickup truck bed cover company called Truxedo that continued to grow in Yankton. In 2009, he added Strategic Rail Systems and Rush-Co. in Springfield, S.D.

He currently serves as president of Rush-Co, which employs 55 to 65 employees. In total, his companies have helped create over 600 jobs in the state. He and his wife of Marcie of 47 years moved to Dakota Dunes in 2011. The couple have 3 grown daughters and 10 grandchildren.

During the Great Recession from 2007-13, Shorma served as a director at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. He is currently chair of the South Dakota Lottery Commission, which he notes contributed $179 million to the state’s general general fund in fiscal 2022.

“I really believe that I am the most qualified person running for District 17,” Shorma said in an email. “My 40 years of a wide range of leadership roles in my career have given me the tools to understand a bill, verbalize my position to others, and get things done. You don’t have those types of opportunities unless you are successful in earlier similar roles.”

Kassan serves as the vice president for External and Corporate Relations at the University of South Dakota Foundation. As a USD graduate, Kassan said it’s rewarding to secure resources to help with affordability and enhance the student experience for fellow Coyotes.

He and his wife, Katie, work to bring awareness and raise funds in search of a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic illness with which their eight-year-old child, Collins, was born with. The couple also have a younger child, Kellen, 6.

Kassan said his children are “at the heart of every decision I make, including my decision to run for the Legislature.

“Our pro-business, low tax, low regulation, and fiscal policy approaches have afforded me many opportunities over the past 20 years in southeast South Dakota,” Kassan said in an email. “Our district has a rich and varied heritage, including foundations anchored in education and agriculture that support growth in other industries and opportunities. I want to ensure even better possibilities for my children and South Dakota’s future generations.”

Engquist-Schroeder started her first small business in 2011 and also has experience in agriculture. She has worked for the state of South Dakota at the Sanford School of Medicine and Continuing Medical Education. A recipient of the 2021 Entrepreneurship of the Year award winner, Engquist-Schroeder has served on economic development campaigns, a business improvement district board, as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and

She and her husband Travis, a power lineman, live on an acreage north of Vermillion.

“I am a small business owner who is on Main Street every day. I’ve worked on countless community projects, while also doing every bit of the hard work it takes to own and grow a successful business,” she said in an emai. “I am the kind of person who gets to know you and asks genuine questions, a trait that has not only helped me succeed but also has helped me grow in my passions and understanding of what South Dakotans truly value.

“I decided to run this election cycle to represent small business owners in Pierre, as well as to ensure accurate representation of women in politics. In addition to those reasons, we need more problem solvers and a more neighborly approach to politics. We deserve policy that helps us, not divides us...”

Engquist-Schroeder said her top priorities are common sense and real representation, which she said has been her tag line since the start of her campaign.

“First and foremost, accurate representation of District 17 to ensure the policies set forth in Pierre match what we need,” she said. “Nonpartisan problem solving, education including teacher pay and funded pre-K to help support our workforce, and women’s rights are important to me. Accurate representation of my district is my top priority.”

Kassan said his top priorities are a government that’s small and responsive to the citizens, low taxes and minimal regulations that result in a pro-business atmosphere that supports job growth and economic opportunity and common-sense, practical problem-solving that respects individual freedom.

“An effective elected official’s most important quality is temperament and how they go about their decision-making. I pride myself on not being a single-issue candidate due to the vast nature of the issues dealt with during each session,” Kassan said. “From my days as a college basketball coach, I understand the importance of building consensus to succeed. I look at issues using a LISTEN, LEARN, LEAD approach. Listen—I will listen to my constituents to understand their positions. Learn—I will work tirelessly reading and researching bills to understand the intent and avoid unintended consequences. And I will Lead with care and love for the communities and families I represent.”

With over 600 bills that will run through the Legislature each year, Shorma said his role is to “understand the consequences and the unintended consequences of each that get debated either in committee or on the floor.”

“I have indicated to leadership that I am interested in the chairperson role of the Transportation Committee and also have an interest in the Health and Human Services and Commerce and Energy Committees,” Shorma said. “I served on all three while in the Senate.

He said his other priorities include teacher, counselors and school sSupport staff pay and regulation of recreational marijuana, if it passes. “I am not a fan but will not vote to overturn the will of the voters,” he said.

Redistricting put Sen. Sen. Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, the current District 16 senator, in the new District 17. Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, who represents the old District 17, decided not to seek another term. With no Democrat on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election, Davis is a near certainty to win re-election.

The incumbent senator and two House members in the current District 16 are running for re-election in the newly-drawn District 16, which includes northern Union County, including Alcester and Beresford, the southern two-thirds of Lincoln County and much of Turner County.

In Tuesday’s election, Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, faces a challenge from Democrat Don Larson and independent Brian J. Burge.

In the District 16 race, the Republican candidates are incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen and Karla Lems of Canton. The lone Democratic candidate on the ballot is Matt Ness of Canton.