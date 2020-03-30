Three Dog Night concert at Orpheum rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

SIOUX CITY -- The Three Dog Night concert originally scheduled for May 8 at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed until Oct. 3.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled show. Those who cannot make the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at the point of purchase or by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.