You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three Dog Night concert at Orpheum rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic
View Comments

Three Dog Night concert at Orpheum rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 entertainment postponements

A sign is shown posted at the main entrance March 13 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. A Sioux City Symphony performance is one of several events that have been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Three Dog Night concert originally scheduled for May 8 at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed until Oct. 3.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled show. Those who cannot make the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at the point of purchase or by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News