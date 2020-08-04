Three Dog Night concert rescheduled

SIOUX CITY -- The Three Dog Night concert scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed. For any further ticket inquiries or to request a refund, call 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) no later than Sept. 4, 2020. After that point, tickets will automatically be honored for the new show date.