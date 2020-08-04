You are the owner of this article.
Three Dog Night concert rescheduled
Three Dog Night concert rescheduled

three dog night
SIOUX CITY -- The Three Dog Night concert scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Orpheum Theatre has been postponed. 

The concert is now slated to take place on Oct. 2, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed. For any further ticket inquiries or to request a refund, call 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) no later than Sept. 4, 2020. After that point, tickets will automatically be honored for the new show date.

To request a refund for tickets call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 (ext. 6) prior to the Sept. 4, 2020 deadline.

