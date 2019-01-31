DENISON, Iowa -- Three people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County Thursday morning.
According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 5:08 a.m., a 1997 Ford Windstar driven by Penny Husebus, 52, of Defiance, Iowa, was travelling northbound on Highway 59 south of Denison when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Saul Armando Guzman Orellana, 46, of Denison.
Helsebus died of her injuries, as did Maria Petra Garcia Hernandez, 48, of Denison, and Ericka Leticia Dionicio, 42, of Denison. Hernandez and Dionicio were passengers in the Nissan.
Orellana and Herme Yaneth Guzman Hernandez, 50, of Denison, were injured in the crash and transported to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
The crash is under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Crawford County Rescue and Ambulance, Manilla Rescue and the Denison Police Department responded to the crash.