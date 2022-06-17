Three live horse races set for Atokad in South Sioux City Sunday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Atokad will host its only live racing day of the year on Sunday.

The day will feature three live races with wagering, and a family fun day with activities starting at noon. Post time for the first race will be at 2 p.m.

The activities are free to the public. Events will include pony rides, face painting and bounce house. New this year is the “Crazy Team Spirit Competition,” where guests can show their support for their favorite team in the most elaborate and creative way.

Nebraska horse tracks must hold at least one day of living racing as a condition of their state license.

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, purchased the track in 2012, and received its first racing in 2016.

WarHorse Gaming, an entity formed by Ho-Chunk Inc. and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, is developing casinos at race tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City. The new Atokad complex, will include a new track, casino and restaurants on a 100-acre site along Dakota Avenue, is still in the planning stage.

