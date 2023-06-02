SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Atokad will host its only two live races of the year on Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will feature three live races with four thoroughbreds per race. Two of the races each day will feature Nebraska-bred horses, colts and geldings, and fillies and mares.

Post time for the first race each day will be at 2 p.m.

In addition to betting on live racing, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment starting at noon. Events will include Corgi racing, pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, photo booth, ‘90s costume content and the Crazy Hat Contest.

A variety of food and beverages from local vendors also will be available. The activities are free to the public.

Nebraska horse tracks must hold at least one day of living racing as a condition of their state license.

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, purchased Atokad in 2012, and has held live racing for the last eight years.

WarHorse Gaming, an entity formed by Ho-Chunk Inc. and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, opened a temporary casino at the race track in Lincoln last year and is building a $500 million casino at the track in Omaha that's set to open next summer.

WarHorse also has longer-range plans for a casino in South Sioux City. The new Atokad complex would include a new track, casino and restaurants on a 100-acre site along Dakota Avenue, is still in the planning stage.