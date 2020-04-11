Three new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County; brings total to 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday disclosed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 18.

According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, the new positive cases include two adult females and one male, all aged between 41 and 60 years old.

Eight of the county's 18 cases have recovered from the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa stands at 1,388 as of Saturday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

