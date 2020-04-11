You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County; brings total to 18
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Woodbury County now has 18 cases of COVID-19. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday disclosed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County. 

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 18. 

According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, the new positive cases include two adult females and one male, all aged between 41 and 60 years old. 

Eight of the county's 18 cases have recovered from the virus. 

The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa stands at 1,388 as of Saturday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health

