Three new sites added to Sioux City School District free grab-and-go lunch program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has added three more sites where students can receive free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches.

Boys & Girls Home, 2101 Court St.; Cecelia Park, corner of Morningside Avenue and Indiana Street; and Morningside Country Estates, 1331 S. Maple St., will all be distributing meals from 12:35 to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They will join more than 20 other sites around Sioux City.

As part of the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed kids while schools are closed due to the pandemic, the school district is distributing free meals. All children ages 1-18 are eligible for the meal service.

All kids will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. Meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.

For a menu of free meals, go to https://www.siouxcityschools.org/free-meal-menu/.

Here is a complete list of locations where take-out meals are available:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.