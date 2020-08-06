Three Northwest Iowa counties record COVID-19 deaths Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lyon, Sioux and O'Brien counties each recorded deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data, Lyon County recorded its first two COVID-19 deaths, while Sioux County tallied its third and O'Brien County its second. As of Thursday evening, Lyon County had 109 total cases of the virus, Sioux County had 609 and O'Brien County had 134.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Thursday, out of 114 new tests.

The Northwest Iowa County had 3,690 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, according to state statistics. Fifty-one Woodbury County residents have died due to COVID-19, while 3,302 have recovered.

Dakota County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its case total to 1,886. No new deaths were recorded. Forty-two Dakota County residents have succumbed to the virus.

IDPH data, which was last updated Thursday, shows that a total of 475 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

The statistics showed that 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, and five had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 85 intensive care unit beds and 94 ventilators available. Three patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

