Three people substantially injured in house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- Three people were injured in a house explosion in rural Battle Creek, Iowa, early Wednesday.

A man outside the home at 2382 Carriage Ave. called 911 to report the explosion at 9:34 a.m., Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said. When firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

"As you can see, there's really nothing left of it," Harriman said while standing at the end of the driveway with the smoking debris behind him. From the road, a set of wooden steps leading up to the remains of a deck were all that appeared to be left of the house. Trees and thick, white smoke prevented clear views of the former structure.

Two males and one female -- all adults -- were inside the home at the time of the explosion, Harriman said. The three, who all live at the residence, were outside when firefighters arrived. All three sustained "substantial" injuries, the sheriff said. Two were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, and later transferred to a Lincoln, Nebraska, burn center. The third victim was taken to Sioux City. Harriman said late Wednesday that person may also have been transferred to the Lincoln burn center, but he had not received confirmation. The status of the three people was not immediately known. The victims' identities will be released Thursday, Harriman said.

Harriman said the man who called 911 was not hurt. He was not sure if the man lived at the house. A garage next to the house did not appear to have sustained any damage, he said.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal was on the scene to investigate the explosion. Harriman said investigators must wait for the heat in the debris to cool down to complete their investigation, and it might take a few days to determine the explosion's cause.

Fire departments and emergency crews from Battle Creek and numerous surrounding communities responded to the blast. By late morning, the flames were extinguished, but firefighters remained at the scene monitoring the structure, which was still emitting heavy smoke. Tired-looking firefighters found shady spots to rest while drinking water in the humid conditions.